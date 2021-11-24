Country Time, Kool-Aid, other drink mixes recalled for possible contamination

(WTAJ) — Several brands of powdered drinks have been voluntarily recalled by Kraft Heinz in the United States due to the potential presence of metal and glass, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Select code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages and limited Kool- Aid powdered beverages that have a used by date between May 10, 2023, and Nov. 1, 2023, are being voluntarily recalled.

The FDA said the issue was first discovered during an internal review at the manufacturing facility. Anyone who purchased the following items should either discard them or return them to the store where it was purchased:

Product Size Name of Product Individual Package Best Before Date Individual Package UPC 73 oz Arizona Arnold Palmer 08/05/23 through 09/10/23 043000086643 82.5oz Country Time Lemonade 8/6/2023 through 10/22/23 043000928608 63 oz Country Time Lemonade 8/8/2023 through 9/6/23 043000082195 58.9 oz Tang Orange 8/11/2023 through 10/04/23 043000082171 63oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 8/12/2023 through 9/22/23 043000082164 82.5oz. Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 8/18/2023 through 9/22/23 043000957400 82.5oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch 8/17/2023 through 10/05/23 043000957400 82.5oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 8/20/2023 through 9/27/23 043000928615 82.5oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 8/20/23 043000928615 82.5oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 9/17/23 043000928615 72 oz Tang Orange 8/21/2023 through 9/20/23 043000032268 72 oz Tang Orange 8/22/2023 through 9/28/23 043000032268 82.5 oz 82.5Z Country Time HLF&HLF 34 QT/6 8/24/23 043000046012 82.5 oz Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 8/31/2023 through 10/06/23 043000957400 63 oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 9/6/2023 through 9/7/23 043000082188 63 oz Kool-Aid Strawberry Cherry 10/2/23 043000082201 20 oz Kool- Aid Raspberry Lemonade 8/5/2023 through 10/18/23 043000954072 20 oz Tang Orange 8/6/2023 through 10/23/23 043000032275 20 oz Tang Orange 5/15/2023 through 10/22/23 043000032275 19 oz Kool-Aid Cherry 8/9/23 043000953532 18 oz Tang Guava Pineapple 8/13/23 043000064511 19 oz Country Time Lemonade 8/11/2023 through 09/11/23 043000951170 19 oz Country Time Pink Lemonade 8/30/2023 through 9/13/23 043000951149 19 oz Kool- Aid Tropical Punch 6/12/2023 through 10/20/23 043000953501 19 oz 19Z Countrty Time HALF&HALF 8QT/12 9/13/2023 through 9/14/23 043000046005 19oz Kool-Aid Tropical Punch 8/31/2023 through 10/19/23 043000953501 19 oz Kool-Aid Strawberry 10/18/2023 through 10/19/23 043000953556 6.7 oz Country Time “on the go” Lemonade 10 pack 9/20/2023 through 10/04/23 43000010983 6.6 oz Kool -Aid Tropical Punch “on the go” 10 pack 10/19/2023 through 11/01/23 043000023464 63oz. 63oz Kool- Aid Twin pack Tropical Punch 8/16/2023 through 8/17/23 043000089712 29 oz Country Time Lemonade 12 qt 8/10/23 043000951194 116oz. Country Time Powdered Soft Drink Sugar Sweetened

Lemonade, pack of 4 5/10/2023 through 8/10/23 043000075388 19 oz Country Time Lemonade Drink Mix, 6 pack case 6/20/2023 through 8/12/23 043000951170 2.4 kg Country Time Original Lemonade 9/15/23 661880533800 2.2 kg Tang Orange 8/20/2023 through 8/21/23 661880575900 82.5 oz EXPORT 82.5Z SSKA TROP PNCH 6 8/18/23 4300001464 20 oz EXPORT 20Z TANG ORNG 6QT 12 8/9/23 430000322700 19 oz EXPORT 19Z KA CHRY SS 8QT KOREA EXP 12 8/8/2023 through 8/9/23 430000341600 19 oz EXPORT 19Z CT HALF&HALF 8QT/12 9/14/23 430000460000 82.5 oz EXPORT 82.5Z CT HLF&HLF 34 QT/6 8/24/23 430000460100 19 oz EXPORT 19Z SSKA TROP PNCH 12 9/5/2023 through 9/6/23 430009535000

“No other sizes, varieties or code dates of Country Time Lemonade, Kool-Aid, Arizona Tea, Tang or other powdered beverages, ready-to-drink beverages or Kraft Heinz products are included in this recall,” the FDA said.