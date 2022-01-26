Court doc: Woman shot husband, shot him again, then buried him under cement

ANTWERP, Ohio (WANE) — The Antwerp woman arrested in the death of her husband told investigators she shot the man during a fight, then drug his body to the basement and buried him.

Heidi Lynn Grant mugshot

Heidi L. Grant faces a charge of Aggravated Murder in the death of Christopher S. Franklin.

Franklin, 47, was reported missing on Friday. His brother filed the missing persons report, and said he had not been seen or heard from since Jan. 16.

On Saturday, then, police interviewed Grant about Franklin’s whereabouts.

According to a probable cause complaint filed in the Municipal Court of Paulding County, Grant admitted to killing her husband.

The affidavit said Grant and Franklin were fighting inside their West River Street home on Jan. 13. Grant told investigators she left to go to a friend’s house to borrow a gun. When she returned home, Franklin swung a baseball bat at her, the affidavit said.

That’s when Grant said she shot Franklin. Grant said Franklin was still alive but “mortally wounded,” and “did not want him to suffer,” so she said she shot him at least one more time, killing him, according to the affidavit.

After that, Grant said she took Franklin’s body to the basement and spent the next two days covering him with 11 bags of cement, the affidavit said. She dumped a rug from the home in a dumpster just over a mile away.

Grant told police she hid the gun in the basement. Police noted in the affidavit she drew a diagram that led police to the gun and the body.

Grant’s bond was set at $10 million.