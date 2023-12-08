FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — John Rust, the self-described chicken farmer from Seymour, won a court battle Thursday, as a Marion County judge found an Indiana restriction on candidate eligibility unconstitutional and would not allow it to be enforced.

The ruling means Indiana Republicans could see two names on the May primary ballot for U.S. Senate: Rust and Rep. Jim Banks, (IN-3).

Rust called it a “landmark decision” for the rights of all Hoosiers.

“I have always fought for what is right and will continue to do so,” he told WANE 15.

The judge said a 2021 amendment “unduly burdens Hoosiers’ long-recognized right to freely associate with the political party.”

The law said a candidate could become eligible either by voting in consecutive party primary elections or receiving approval from their county chairperson.

Rust testified he voted Republican in 2016 but did not vote in 2020 when the election was moved due to Covid-19. Prior to 2016, he said he voted in Democratic primaries for family or friends.

Because of that history, the Jackson County GOP chairwoman said she would not sign off on his run.

To get on the ballot, Rust still faces a February deadline to collect 500 signatures from each of Indiana’s nine congressional districts.

Banks, who was declared the party’s “presumptive nominee” in August, seemed to take the court decision in stride.

“If Democrat John Rust gets his name on the ballot, then I look forward to comparing his liberal background and criminal price-gouging scheme with my conservative record,” he told WANE 15.

This month, Rust and his Rose Acre Farms were among the egg producers ordered to pay $17.7 million in damages – an amount tripled to more than $53 million under federal law – by a federal jury in Illinois, who said the egg producers used various means to limit the domestic supply of eggs to increase the price of products during the 2000s.

Rust has said that decision would be appealed.