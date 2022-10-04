MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — After several days of preparations, workers have finally begun removing a fishing trawler that washed up on the Myrtle Beach shoreline during Hurricane Ian on Friday.

The boat has drawn large crowds to the beachfront over several days to watch as workers dug out sand from around the boat and prepared to move it back into the water.

Myrtle Beach police have monitored the area since the vessel came ashore on Friday to keep people away and out of danger. The plan called for moving the boat during Tuesday afternoon’s high tide, which is at approximately 3:30 p.m.

Boats were brought in from the Charleston area to help pull the Shayna Michelle shrimp boat out of the sand.

Police have said people should stay away to allow crews room to work, adding that there are many hazards around the site.

According to the city, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued the crew on Thursday, and no one was on it when it washed ashore near 22nd Avenue South at the Williams Street beach access. It’s unclear how many people had to be rescued.

The boat is owned by Holden Beach Seafood, based in Supply, North Carolina, a company official confirmed to News13 Friday evening. A GoFundMe has been started to help get the boat offshore.

The GoFundMe notes that the crew was trying to get back to Holden Beach before Hurricane Ian but had engine issues two miles offshore. The crew was rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to a hospital for hypothermia.

Hurricane Ian made landfall Friday afternoon near Georgetown as a Category 1 hurricane, according to the National Hurricane Center.

