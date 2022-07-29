KSNF/KODE — Purchasing a $2 dollar Mega Millions lottery ticket could change your life in a billion different ways; that is, if you win the current jackpot.

The jackpot currently stands at $1,000,500,000 (that’s one billion, five hundred thousand dollars).

If luck is on your side, all that cash, minus taxes, could be yours if you happen to pick all six winning numbers, which just happens to be a one-in-three-hundred-billion chance (1-in-300,000,000,000).

You can purchase a Mega Millions ticket until the cut-off time of 9:45 p.m. central, on the night of the drawing (7/29).

The drawing for the billion dollar jackpot takes place Friday, July 29th, 2022 at 10:00 p.m. CDT (11:00 p.m. EDT).

This is the third time in history the Mega Millions jackpot has topped one billion dollars.