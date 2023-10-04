HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Halloween is just a few weeks away, but there’s still enough time to decide on a costume if you haven’t already. But what costumes will be the most popular this year?

The website CasinoRocket.com analyzed search volume data for various Halloween costume ideas to provide insight into what’s trending and predict the most popular Halloween costumes for 2023. According to their data, the South Korean series Squid Game is the highest searched costume by a substantial margin for the third year in a row, with over 136,000 monthly searches.

The top 20 most popular costume searches according to the website’s data can be found in the table below:

CostumeMonthly searches
Squid Game136,000
Wednesday Addams50,000
Velma42,000
Grinch40,000
Pirate40,000
Poison Ivy38,000
Alien37,000
Witch37,000
Fairy35,000
Kim Possible32,000
Cruella de Vil32,000
Chucky30,000
Starfire30,000
Minion28,000
Shego28,000
Beetlejuice27,000
Vampire26,000
Black Widow26,000
Darth Vader26,000
Tinkerbell26,000

According to the website’s data, Barbie costumes also saw a surge in popularity following the success of the Margot Robbie film earlier this year.