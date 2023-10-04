HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Halloween is just a few weeks away, but there’s still enough time to decide on a costume if you haven’t already. But what costumes will be the most popular this year?

The website CasinoRocket.com analyzed search volume data for various Halloween costume ideas to provide insight into what’s trending and predict the most popular Halloween costumes for 2023. According to their data, the South Korean series Squid Game is the highest searched costume by a substantial margin for the third year in a row, with over 136,000 monthly searches.

The top 20 most popular costume searches according to the website’s data can be found in the table below:

Costume Monthly searches Squid Game 136,000 Wednesday Addams 50,000 Velma 42,000 Grinch 40,000 Pirate 40,000 Poison Ivy 38,000 Alien 37,000 Witch 37,000 Fairy 35,000 Kim Possible 32,000 Cruella de Vil 32,000 Chucky 30,000 Starfire 30,000 Minion 28,000 Shego 28,000 Beetlejuice 27,000 Vampire 26,000 Black Widow 26,000 Darth Vader 26,000 Tinkerbell 26,000

According to the website’s data, Barbie costumes also saw a surge in popularity following the success of the Margot Robbie film earlier this year.