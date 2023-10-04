HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Halloween is just a few weeks away, but there’s still enough time to decide on a costume if you haven’t already. But what costumes will be the most popular this year?
The website CasinoRocket.com analyzed search volume data for various Halloween costume ideas to provide insight into what’s trending and predict the most popular Halloween costumes for 2023. According to their data, the South Korean series Squid Game is the highest searched costume by a substantial margin for the third year in a row, with over 136,000 monthly searches.
The top 20 most popular costume searches according to the website’s data can be found in the table below:
|Costume
|Monthly searches
|Squid Game
|136,000
|Wednesday Addams
|50,000
|Velma
|42,000
|Grinch
|40,000
|Pirate
|40,000
|Poison Ivy
|38,000
|Alien
|37,000
|Witch
|37,000
|Fairy
|35,000
|Kim Possible
|32,000
|Cruella de Vil
|32,000
|Chucky
|30,000
|Starfire
|30,000
|Minion
|28,000
|Shego
|28,000
|Beetlejuice
|27,000
|Vampire
|26,000
|Black Widow
|26,000
|Darth Vader
|26,000
|Tinkerbell
|26,000
According to the website’s data, Barbie costumes also saw a surge in popularity following the success of the Margot Robbie film earlier this year.