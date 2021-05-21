Dating apps like Tinder, Hinge launch features to encourage Americans to get vaccinated

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The White House is hoping Americans are willing to swipe right on the coronavirus vaccine.

Some of the nation’s largest dating apps and services are launching new features to promote coronavirus vaccinations in partnership with the White House, the Match Group announced Friday. Brands include Tinder, Match, OkCupid, Hinge, Plenty of Fish, BLK and Chispa.

The services will offer users stickers or badges to show their vaccination status. Apps are also introducing filers so people can see who has received a vaccine as well as links on how to get one.

“People who display their vaccination status are 14% more likely to get a match,” White House coronavirus response adviser Andy Slavitt said Friday. “We have finally found the one thing that makes us all more attractive, a vaccination.”

OkCupid said it will introduce a new matching system that allows users to search by vaccine status.

Hinge said it would give users who participate in their vaccination campaign a free “Rose,” which indicates to other users that they’re especially excited to get to know them.

“Human connection is so vital for healthy lives — it’s why I am so committed to this business,” said Shar Dubey, CEO of Match Group. “We are honored to work with the White House on increasing vaccinations across America, which will allow people to once again meet in person and engage in meaningful ways. This will make dating safer for everyone, everywhere.”

The campaigns will launch in the coming weeks and run until July 4. This new effort comes as President Biden seeks to reach his goal of at least 70% of adult Americans at least one dose by July 4.

About 126.6 million people, or 38.1% of the total U.S. population, have been fully inoculated with COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer Inc/ BioNTech SE, Moderna Inc and Johnson & Johnson, according to CDC data. 48.2% of the U.S. population, or 160.2 million adults had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.