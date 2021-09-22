Defendants charged in connection with multi-state racketeering conspiracy

WASHINGTON – A federal grand jury charged three people in connection with a multi-state racketeering conspiracy involving the forced labor of Mexican farm workers.

The Department of Justice says the workers were victims in several states including Indiana and Kentucky. Authorities say from 2015 to 2017 they made workers perform hundreds of hours of physical labor by threatening to hurt their families and threatening arrest.

Investigators say they also took workers’ passports, kept them isolated and kept them in degrading living conditions.