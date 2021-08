Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, a recently retired Army general, speaks during his conformation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, in Washington. (Jim Lo Scalzo/Pool via AP)

(WEHT) – Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to seek authorization to make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all active duty troops.

If the secretary makes a final recommendation to make the shot mandatory, he could seek a presidential waiver to allow the vaccine to be administered to troops before full approval by the Food and Drug Administration.

The Pentagon previously indicated it was likely to wait for FDA approval.