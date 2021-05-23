Detectives investigating Youngstown mass shooting that left 3 dead, 3 wounded

There were dozens of casings in front of the Torch Club Bar & Grill at Salt Springs Road and Elberen Street

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police are investigating a mass shooting outside a bar on Youngtown’s lower west side where three people died and at least three more were wounded just after 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

There were dozens of casings in front of the Torch Club Bar & Grill at Salt Springs Road and Elberen Street as well as a parking lot two doors down, where a house was also struck by gunfire.

There was a four-car accident across the street from the bar that came after shots rang out.

A couple of blocks east, at the corner of Salt Springs Road and Greenwood Street, there was a two-car accident where one person died and another person went to the hospital.

Detectives said there was some sort of argument that broke out in the area near the Torch Club and there was “an exchange of gunfire,” that saw three killed and three others wounded. They’re still trying to piece together what happened.

It is not clear if any of the shooting victims were involved in the four-car accident near the Torch Club.

Accident investigators were called out for the fatal accident a few blocks away that happened about the same time as the shooting. Investigators said the victim in that crash was one of the shooting victims.

Police pulled over a dark SUV a couple blocks west of the club and detained the driver. There was also a person who was being detained in a cruiser but it is not clear if he was the driver of the SUV.

The city has now seen 12 homicides this year, as compared to 13 at this time last year. There have been 42 people shot and wounded this year, including all 12 homicide victims, as compared to 28 people shot at this time last year, which includes 12 of the 13 homicide victims.

For 2020, Youngstown recorded 98 gunshot victims, including 27 of 28 homicide victims. That was an increase of 40 over 2019, when 58 people were shot, including all 20 of that year’s homicide victims.

Check back here for updates on this developing story.