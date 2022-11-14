(WEHT) – Democrats had one of the strongest performances for a president’s party in a midterm in years. Over the weekend, Democrats clinched two senate seats, solidifying control fo the upper chamber, regardless of Georgia.

But before the votes were cast, it was a different message being reported by pollsters. Media outlets were predicting a very bad night for the Democrats. Many talked about a “red wave”, based on polling.

Shelley Kirk spoke to Julia Manchester, National Political Reporter at The Hill on Monday to discuss how the pollsters could have been wrong during the midterm elections. You can view the full interview in the video player above.