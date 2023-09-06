(KTLA) – Does pineapple belong on pizza? Some people will say no without hesitation, but the controversial topping has a loyal group of defenders.

So does the humble pickle chip, which has found itself atop pizzas more and more regularly in recent years, often paired with a smooth and subtle cheese that lets the vinegary taste shine.

But despite their vocal fans, both pickles and pineapple remain some of the most controversial toppings that pizza-makers have to offer. And one frozen pizza company is courting that controversy by including both divisive toppings on the same pie.

DiGiorno released a pineapple and pickle pizza this month, and consumers quickly snapped up the entire supply. (DiGiorno/Nestle Brands)

The DiGiorno Pineapple Pickle Pizza promised to be the most controversial pizza on the market, featuring a hand-tossed crust and garlic sauce, and with toppings split down the middle — pineapple on one half, pickles on the other.

But rather than releasing it in the frozen food aisle, where most of us are used to seeing DiGiorno-brand pizzas, the company opted to offer a limited amount online for free.

You might be thinking, “Who on Earth would want to eat that?” But you also might be surprised. The curiosity was apparently too much for many consumers to ignore, and the pizza promptly sold out the same day it was launched.

Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for the DiGiorno, said the brand has a history of pushing the boundaries of traditional culinary tastes in an effort to spark conversation.

“We know consumers love to debate pizza toppings, especially pineapple and pickles, and we’re excited to see how pizza lovers will react to this latest creation,” Holowiak said in a news release. “We hope our Pineapple Pickle Pizza brings people together through friendly debate, no matter which side they choose.”

The free pizzas were offered on a first-come, first-served basis. While it’s unclear how many pizzas were produced or just how quickly they sold out, there was clearly no shortage of interest in the edible oddity.

DiGiorno has not said if more pizzas will be produced or if the Pineapple Pickle Pizza will ever find itself in a brick-and-mortar store. The company, however, is apparently still happy to capitalize on the controversy with plenty of pineapple- and pickle-themed merchandise for sale on its website.