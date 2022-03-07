OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV)-It was a catch so extreme it prompted a call to the bomb squad.

“I guess the best reaction is ‘oh geez’ at first a little bit scary,” said Clayton Matulle who is a magnet fisherman who goes by Rusty Magnets on his social media accounts.

Last week, Matulle and his wife Jennifer Field pulled up what they thought was an explosive. They alerted the police who then called the bomb squad to investigate.

It isn’t the first time they say they’ve recovered an explosive.

“The first time it was crazy we didn’t know what to do but now it’s like another one,” said Fields.

Magnet fishers use an extremely strong magnet to latch onto items on the bottom of bodies of water. They’ve “caught” everything from weapons, to bicycles, to safes, to pocket watches. They told Local Five News that some of their finds date back to the Civil War.

Matulle said a big reason why he loves to do it, besides how much fun he has, is because magnet fishing helps to clean up the waterways.

There’s also a network of magnet fishers around the country who travel to go magnet fishing with each other. On Sunday, Matulle magnet fishes in the Fox River with Daniel Fredenburg who lives in Indiana and Jeff Hallows who lives in Missouri.

“I wanted to be a treasure hunter ever since I was a little kid and when I saw it on the internet I thought I’d try it myself,” said Hallows.

“We’ll sit here for 12 hours and just talk and go magnet fishing and by the end of the day we’re tired but guess what we’re out again at 6 a.m. the next day ready to do it again,” said Fredenburg.

Sometimes the catches are small and relatively routine, other times they are more exciting.

But no matter what, you better believe these magnet fishers are always going to have a good time.



Matulle said he’s been magnet fishing for about two years and started after seeing it on television while he was out to eat with his wife.