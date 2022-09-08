TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida HOA president turned himself in after authorities said he installed a hidden camera inside a woman’s bedroom while she was out of state.

Authorities said 59-year-old Robert Orr, who served as the President of the Las Brisas Condominium Association in Flagler County, installed a hidden video camera inside a condo without the owner’s permission.

Deputies said the camera was focused on the master bedroom.

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office first found out about the hidden camera on Aug. 30, after a woman staying at the condo discovered a USB camera hidden inside a flower pot in the master bedroom.

The sheriff’s office said the USB device had a video of two people in various stages of undress inside the condo, including the woman who filed the report and a man who was also staying in the condo.

Deputies said the device also had videos of Orr testing the camera inside his own condo before it was placed in the flower pot.

A hidden camera can be seen hidden inside a flower pot positioned towards a condo owner’s master bedroom (Courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

Robert Orr (Courtesy of Flagler County Sheriff’s Office)

“This pervert installed video cameras in a condo that he was a caretaker for so that he could view people inside without their knowledge or consent,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said. “It’s a disgusting invasion of privacy.”

The condo owner told detectives her condo is usually unoccupied but she allows people to stay there at times as guests. The owner said Orr was allowed to enter the condo to check on its condition while she was out state.

A search warrant for Orr’s residence later uncovered several other spy cameras along with “other kinds of electronic devices,” deputies said.

“I’m urging anyone who has allowed Orr unsupervised access into their home to check for secret recording devices and to contact us right away if they find anything suspicious,” Sheriff Staly added. “At this time, the evidence suggests that Robert Orr acted alone.”

Orr ultimately turned himself in at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility on Tuesday. He was booked on four counts of video voyeurism and later released after posting $20,000 bond.

Orr has no prior criminal record in Flagler County.