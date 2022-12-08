HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – It’s been a part of our political landscape it seems forever. The ritual of two states holding the strings for first chance to see how voters feel about declared presidential candidates.

But it could change. There is a push to redo the primary calendar and have the Iowa Caucuses and New Hampshire Primary end their opening acts for the 2024 election.

Julia Manchester, a national political reporter for The Hill, spoke with Brad Byrd on Eyewitness News to explain why Iowa and New Hampshire get all the love for the first political tests, and if we may see major changes soon. You can view their full interview in the video player above.