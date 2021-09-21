Doctors perform first total artificial heart transplant in woman

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Two medical milestones were marked at the University of Louisville Jewish Hospital.

Surgeons performed the second successful transplant of a total artificial heart last month. Last week they also performed the world’s first total artificial heart transplant in a woman. The artificial heart devices is one of a kind and designed to help patients suffering from heart failure by replacing both ventricles that pump blood to the main chamber of the heart and it also replaces the main chamber. The device also has pressure sensors that determines how much blood the heart needs.

Health officials with U of L Jewish Hospital say they hope to do even more of these procedures in the near future.