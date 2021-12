COLORADO – A fearless dog stood its ground against a mountain lion at a home in Grand Lake, Colorado.

Sarah Bole recorded a video of her 13-year-old Shih-Poo staring down the large lion as it pawed at the glass patio door. Bole told Storyful that she was a bit shaken but did not feel she was in any danger.

Bole thinks the mountain lion was curious about its own reflection and the dog. You can view the video in the player below.