(KTLA) – Nearly two dozen dogs rescued from China’s meat trade arrived in Southern California on Tuesday, their first stop before heading to their forever homes scattered across the United States.

Animal lovers, activists and city leaders came together in Inglewood for the grand opening of Rue’s Kennels at Los Angeles International Airport. The shelter, which organizers say is the first of its kind, is a nonprofit animal care facility built to help rescue dogs from around the world.

“So, the animals will be examined by me, and they will receive another rabies vaccine, even if they came in with paperwork,” veterinarian Karen Dochalligan told Nexstar’s KTLA.

The latest so-called “freedom flight” carried 16 golden retrievers, two corgis, a poodle and a malamute, all of whom were rescued from the meat trade in China.

While the practice of consuming dog meat is unthinkable in North America, it can be somewhat common in other parts of the world, though that doesn’t necessarily mean it has widespread support in those places, according to the rescuers.

Yiping Lai, with World of Angels Foundation, is on the front lines of dog rescues overseas.

“Although only 20% of the population consumes dog meat, but considering the population of China, that’s like 300 million people have at least once consumed dog meat,” Lai explained.

Dogs rescued from China’s meat trade seen here at Rue’s Kennel at LAX on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

A dog rescued from China’s meat trade seen here at Rue’s Kennel at LAX on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Ribbon cutting ceremony to open Rue’s Kennels at LAX on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Tibetan Monks seen at the opening ceremony for Rue’s Kennel at LAX on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Rue’s Kennel at LAX seen here on June 27, 2023. (KTLA)

Tibetan monks from Long Beach blessed the animals and Inglewood Mayor James Butts helped celebrate their arrival in his city.

“This is compassion,” Butts said. “These animals would’ve suffered a very gruesome fate where they came from in China.”

The current mission is a joint effort involving a number of agencies, including SPCA International and China Rescue Dogs.

Jill Stewart, founder of China Rescue Dogs and Rue’s Kennel, told KTLA she had initially hoped to save at least “one or two dogs” when she first started out in 2019. Her rescue has since saved more than 2,000 dogs, she said.

The pooches are being adopted by families in California, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Washington.