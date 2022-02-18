NATIONAL (WEHT) – A Pakistani man was sentenced February 18 in northern Illinois for a health care fraud scheme and money laundering conspiracy, says a press release from the United States Department of Justice (DOJ).

DOJ says that Muhammad Ateeq, 33, of Rawalpindi, Pakistan, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and ordered to pay approximately $48 million in restitution. In addition, Judge Manish Shah ordered the forfeiture of a $2.4 million cashier’s check and over $1 million in cash, says DOJ.

According to court documents, Ateeq worked in the Islamabad office of Home Health Care Consulting, which controlled Medicare billing and maintenance of electronic medical records for over 20 home health agencies located in Illinois, Indiana, Nevada and Texas. While working at Home Health Care Consulting, Ateeq used many fake identities, including “Nilesh Patel,” “Sanjay Kapoor” and “Rajesh Desai,” to acquire and manage home health agencies in the United States, DOJ says. Once the home health agencies were under Ateeq’s control, Ateeq had the agencies submit fraudulent claims to Medicare for home health services, resulting in over $40 million in payments for services that were never given, DOJ says.

DOJ says that as part of the money laundering conspiracy, Ateeq directed his U.S. employees to deposit checks of fraud proceeds into U.S. bank accounts designated by overseas customers of overseas money transmitting businesses. The money transmitting businesses then issued cash payments to Ateeq in Pakistan, as well as deposits into bank accounts in Pakistan under Ateeq’s control, says DOJ. DOJ says that Ateeq also directed U.S. employees to use fraud money to purchase expensive watches and other luxury items in the United States and then deliver the items to Ateeq’s associates in Dubai.

Trial Attorney Sarah Wilson Rocha of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section and Assistant U.S. Attorneys Jeremy Daniel and Patrick Mott of the Northern District of Illinois prosecuted the case, says DOJ.