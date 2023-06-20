HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Donna Summer’s items are now on auction.

According to the auction website, Summer is the “undisputed” queen of disco for her global fanbase, as well as a multifaceted artist, devoted wife and loving mother to her family.

Auction officials say her classics include “I Feel Love”, “Love to Love You Baby” and “Bad Girls”, Officials say Summer not only revolutionized the music industry but also continues to captivate and energize dance floors for both longtime admirers and new generations of fans.

The website says bidding for the collection will be open from June 15 through 29. Auction officials say a portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, the Save the Music Foundation and the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

The link to the auction can be found here.