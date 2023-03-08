NATIONAL (WEHT) – According to the FTC, three high-level distributors for doTERRA International, LLC, broke the law because they didn’t have scientific proof to back up their health benefit claims.

A news release says the complaints filed by the Department of Justice say each defendant — a pediatrician, a nurse practitioner, and a former registered nurse — claimed during a series of webinars that doTERRA’s products could prevent, treat or cure COVID-19.

Officials say to settle the lawsuits, each defendant has agreed to pay a $15,000 penalty. The news release says the three defendants also agreed to stop making claims that aren’t approved by the FDA about preventing/treating/curing COVID-19. Officials say the defendants will also have to have scientific proof for any health claim they make.