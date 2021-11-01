Drug Take Back Day brings in nearly 745,000 pounds of medication

(WEHT) – The Drug Enforcement Administration has announced they removed close to 745,000 pounds of unneeded prescriptions from medicine cabinets across the country. This came as part of the DEA’s ongoing commitment to turn the tide against the U.S. opioid epidemic.

On Oct, 23, the DEA and its more than 4,200 state and local law enforcement partners came together to help the public rid their homes of unneeded medications that too often become a gateway to addiction. These efforts align directly with DEA’s priority to combat the rise of overdoses plaguing the United States.

This year, the Indiana State Police took part in helping the DEA during the Drug Take Back Day. This was their 21st nationwide “Take Back” initiative. The Dubois County area drop off site for the initiative was located in Jasper.

Complete results from DEA’s 21st National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are available here.