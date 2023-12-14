HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – A bill that will allow duck hunters to be able to access their federal duck stamps digitally passed the U.S. House. The bill is called the “Duck Stamp Modernization Act of 2023.”

According to Congress’s website, the bill goes as follows:

This bill modifies provisions regarding the Migratory Bird Hunting and Conservation Stamp, commonly referred to as the duck stamp, including to allow an individual to be carrying an electronic stamp, rather than a paper stamp, at the time of taking waterfowl. The bill requires states to issue electronic stamps at the time of purchase and the Department of the Interior to issue a paper stamp after March 10 each year to each individual who purchased an electronic stamp for the preceding waterfowl season. The electronic stamps are valid through the first June 30 after issuance.

On December 12, the House put forth a “motion to reconsider laid on the table agreed to without objection.” According to Ducks Unlimited, this legislation allows waterfowl hunters to purchase the $25 duck stamp online and removes the requirement to possess a physical copy of the stamp while hunting.

Ducks Unlimited says hunters and collectors will still be able to purchase physical stamps from a U.S. Post Office and other qualified retailers. After duck season ends, physical copies will be mailed to anyone that purchased a digital stamp.

Back in July 27, the bill passed the U.S. Senate. The bill will now be making its way to President Biden’s desk.