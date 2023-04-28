Friday, April 28 is National Pay It Forward Day, and Dunkin’ wants to pay it forward to its customers in a big way.

The company will reward one lucky customer at random with free coffee for a year at its locations in the Midwest. The promotion is open to all in-store and drive-thru customers who visit between the hours of 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Friday.

According to a release, the giveaway is in honor of an anonymous Dunkin’ customer in Dayton, Ohio who gave $4,000 in gift cards to his community. The donation paid for more than 300 orders and lasted more than 18 hours.

“His thoughtful act of kindness inspired us to give back to Dunkin’ lovers at over 400 stores across the Midwest, including in your area!” wrote the company in a release.

Earlier this year, Dunkin’ announced its plans to bring back its Butter Pecan Swirl coffee.