Evansville couple involved in Knoxville wreck

KNOXVILLE, Tn (WEHT) – An Evansville couple was caught in a 5-car accident in west Knoxville Dec 1.

Charlene and Thomas Boutwell were on I-40 when they were involved in a wreck around 4:40 p.m. According to the Knoxville Police Department, the wreck was a chain reaction. The lead vehicle, which the Boutwells were not inside, caused the crash and was cited for improper lane change and following too closely.

The Boutwells were transported to the hospital for injuries, and as of Dec 2 Thomas Boutwell was released. An Evansville family member hopes that Charlene can be released Dec 3.