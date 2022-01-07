Evansville households now eligible for federal broadband assistance

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – Millions of Americans struggle to pay for internet service, but now more than a quarter of US households may be eligible for federal financial assistance to help save money on their bills in 2022.

AT&T and Cricket Wireless opened enrollment on Friday for the new Affordable Connectivity Program. The $14 billion Affordable Connectivity Program, which replaces the temporary Emergency Broadband Benefit program, lowers the cost of internet service by up to $30 per month for eligible households, or up to $75 per month on qualifying Tribal lands.

If you are currently receiving the Emergency Broadband Benefit, you do not need to re-verify your eligibility for the new program until March 1. If you are not receiving the Emergency Broadband Benefit, you will need to the federal government’s National Verifier here.

For more information, click here.