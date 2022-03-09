(WalletHub) – With March Madness less than a week away, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Best Cities for College Basketball Fans, to help get hoops lovers psyched for this magical time of year.

To find 2022’s top spots for NCAA hoops, WalletHub crunched the numbers on more than 290 U.S. cities using nine key metrics. They range from the number of teams per city and the winning percentage of each to stadium capacity and social-media engagement.

According to WalletHub, the best city for college basketball is Durham, North Carolina. New Britain Connecticut was ranked at the bottom. Sadly, Evansville was not far away from the bottom of the list, named the fourth worst city for college hoops fans.

