WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WEHT) — With the gift-giving season here, one expert suggests buying your child a book for the holidays.

Christy Wessel Powell, assistant professor of literacy and language education in the College of Education at Purdue University, says that books are capable of serving as windows, mirrors and doors for children.

Powell suggests stories that teach kids something new or contain experiences they might not be familiar with. The most important way to encourage reading is connecting kids with books they enjoy, she says.

Some of the books she recommends are The Three Billy Goats Gruff, Zachary Ying and the Dragon Emperor and Whiteout. Powell’s full report and “Gift-Giving Guide” can be read by clicking here.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.