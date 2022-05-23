FBI (WEHT) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation has revealed new data that paints a disturbing picture for the United States: mass shooting numbers aren’t slowing down. The upwards trend of violence was seen all around the country in 2021, with a total of 61 shootings across 30 states.

The FBI defines an active shooter as one or more individuals actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people with a firearm in a populated area.

In their newly released report, active shooter incidents in 2021 saw a 52.5% jump from 2020 and a 96.8% increase from 2017. Out of the 61 shootings that happened just last year, 103 people were killed and 140 wounded, excluding the shooters.

Another detail noted in the report was the disparity between the genders of the active shooters. The active shooting incidents in 2021 were carried out by 61 shooters, only one of which was female. Additionally, the age range of the shooters varied from as young as 12-years-old, to as old as 67-years-old.

The FBI says this report is part of a series of active shooter-related products published since 2014. Their full report can be found below.