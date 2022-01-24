FBI agents search Rolling Meadows-based COVID testing center

CHICAGO – FBI Chicago agents searched the headquarters of Rolling Meadows-based Center for Covid Control on Saturday, a spokesperson confirmed with WGN News.

“The FBI was conducting court-authorized law enforcement activity in Rolling Meadows [Saturday],” the FBI Chicago spokesperson said.

The COVID-19 pop-up testing chain is under federal investigation following multiple complaints of fraudulent activity and compromised tests. As a result, Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced Thursday that the center would indefinitely cease all operations in the state.

The Center for Covid Control is a national chain with more than 300 testing sites, with 30 across Chicago. The Illinois-based testing chain allegedly delivered individuals wrong or false test results. Some patients also reported never receiving their test results from the company’s lab, Doctors Clinical Laboratory.

Numerous complaints led to the Center for Covid Control receiving an ‘F’ rating from the Chicago Better Business Bureau. The testing chain is not licensed or regulated by any government agency.

The FBI search is the latest domino to fall against the Center for Covid Control following a Block Club Chicago investigation.

