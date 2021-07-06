FBI asks for help identifying suspects in footage of January 6 insurrection

FILE – In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, Trump supporters try to break through a police barrier at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)

(WEHT) – Six months after the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, the FBI’s Washington Field Office has released eleven new videos that they describe as showing violent attacks on federal officers during the riots. They are now asking the public for help in identifying suspects in the videos.

“As we mark six months since the violence at our nation’s Capitol, we continue to encourage the

public to send tips to the FBI. As we have seen with dozens of cases so far, the tips matter,” said

Steven M. D’Antuono, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI’s Washington Field Office.

“Tipsters should rest assured that the FBI is working diligently behind the scenes to follow all

investigative leads to verify tips from the public and bring these criminals to justice.”

Anyone with any information on the individuals depicted in the videos is asked to call 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit a tip online.

The following videos have content that may be disturbing. Some audio has been edited to remove profanity.