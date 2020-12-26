FBI, ATF search homes of Antioch man in connection to Nashville explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Investigators in Nashville are searching properties in Antioch connected to a 63-year-old man in connection with an explosion in downtown Nashville.

According to ABC News, investigators are searching properties connected with Anthony Quinn Warner. Investigators also found human remains at the scene and are working to determine whether Warner was the person blown up inside an RV on Christmas morning.

The FBI and the ATF arrived Saturday at homes in Antioch associated with Warner to conduct their searches. News 2 has a crew at the site of an investigation happening at a home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road. Neighbors told our News 2 crew they had seen an RV sitting in the driveway of a home in the 100 block of Bakertown Road for several weeks.

A picture taken of Warner’s address in Antioch via Google street view shows an RV in a fenced-in section of the yard. The RV appears to match the one captured on a security camera in downtown Nashville before the explosion.

Authorities are also reportedly working with behavioral analysts to help them understand what caused someone to intentionally blow up the RV after warning people to stay away.

Investigators are also continuing to gather more information as to why the location on 2nd Avenue near Commerce Street was chosen for detonation. Investigators have been gathering sample to send to a lab for analysis.

According to The Associated Press, Douglas Korneski, the special agent in charge of the FBI’s Memphis field office, said 250 agents, analysts and FBI staff working the case are making progress in the search for the person or people responsible.

“It’s just going to take us some time,” he said. “Our investigative team is turning over every stone,” he said.