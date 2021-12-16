FBI offers $10,000 reward for information about a 21-year-old case

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– In a press conference at the Beckley Police Department on Thursday, December 16, 2021, the FBI announced the start of a new search for two women who have been missing for 21 years.

Natasha “Alex” Carter and Susan Carter disappeared outside of Beckley on or about August 8, 2000. Before their disappearance, Susan Carter and Alex’s father, Rick Lafferty, were in the midst of a custody dispute after Alex moved in with her mother and mother’s new husband.

Shortly after Alex moved in, Alex and Susan vanished.

FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent in Charge Mike Nordwall said they are focused on following every lead.

“Even though it has been 21 years, this is not a cold case, and it’s not sitting on a shelf,” said FBI Pittsburgh Special Agent Mike Nordwall.

Other organizations that partnered with the FBI are the Beckley Police Department, West Virginia State Police, and the U.S. Marshal Service.

In December, Alex would’ve turned 32 years old. Below are age-progressed photographs of both Alex and Carter.

Alex’s picture will also be shown on digital billboards in West Virginia, Ohio, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.