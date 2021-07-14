FBI wants your help identifying man in connection to child exploitation case

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial video of the unidentified male, John Doe 44, shown with a child were first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in February of 2021. The data indicates that the files were produced prior to November of 2018.

John Doe 44 is described as a White male with light brown hair and wearing a navy blue t-shirt. He is heard speaking English in the video. Due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov, or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the pictured individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.