FDA explains approval status of Phizer vaccine

(WEHT) – The FDA says they want to clear up some misconceptions about their approval of the Phizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA explained that the vaccine is fully approved for patients above the age of 16. It is still authorized for emergency use for patients aged 12 to 15. The third dose for immunocompromised people is also authorized for emergency use.

Let’s clear the air. Yes, we approved Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine for those 16+. It is still authorized for emergency use for those 12-15 & a 3rd dose for certain immunocompromised people. It’s the same formulation & can be used interchangeably. https://t.co/3pAyaPUEOI — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 26, 2021

