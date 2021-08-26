FDA explains approval status of Phizer vaccine

Signage is seen outside of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) headquarters in White Oak, Maryland, U.S., August 29, 2020. (REUTERS/Andrew Kelly)

(WEHT) – The FDA says they want to clear up some misconceptions about their approval of the Phizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA explained that the vaccine is fully approved for patients above the age of 16. It is still authorized for emergency use for patients aged 12 to 15. The third dose for immunocompromised people is also authorized for emergency use.

