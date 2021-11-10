FDA reports shortages of more than 100 drugs, supply chain to blame

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The supply chain disruptions are now pouring into your medicine cabinet.

From Adderall to opioids, the Food and Drug Administration is reporting shortages of 112 drugs across the nation.



“It’s the supply chain where there’s various disruptors that has really significant downstream impact,” said Jerry Storm , senior vice president of pharmacy services at OSF HealthCare.

Storm said the United States imports 80% of drugs, mainly from India and China. He said the medical giant is experiencing shortages in antibiotics, injectable opioids and electrolytes, but they have found a workaround.

“But many times, like the opioids, there’s a lot of different opioids that you can interchange in between the different class within that opioids to come up with an equivalent dose,” he said.

Storm said the situation is “fluid” and they are working closely with wholesalers and group purchasing organizations.

In a statement to WMBD-TV, Alice Driscoll, regional director of pharmacy at UnityPoint Health said they “have noticed an increase in the number of shortages in the last few weeks and anticipate that to continue through the end of the year…Although a great deal of time and resources are required to manage pharmaceutical shortages, we are successful in mitigating most shortages with little to no clinical impact to our patients.”

The average consumer has options too.

“Even though the manufacturer is short, there’s a probability that we could source the chemical, or we do have the chemical sourced, and we could make it for the patient,” said Corey Dolan, owner of Preckshot Pharmacy in Peoria, a compounding pharmacy that makes drugs.

He said oftentimes with a generic medication, Preckshot can fill a prescription for the same price as a customer’s insurance copay.

“Whenever there’s a drug that’s not available or insurance doesn’t cover it, it’s amazing how many times we can come up with a solution,” he said.

Storm said there is a lot of work going on at the federal level to be able to produce more drugs domestically and rely less on China and India.

In a statement to WMBD-TV, the FDA said that they are “actively monitoring drug availability and we are committed to working with our public health partners, manufacturers and distributors to help mitigate shortages and make help ensure continued patient access to vital safe and effective drugs.”