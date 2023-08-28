A police said Naima Liggon, 16, and friends went to McDonald's. She and another girl got into a fight about sweet and sour sauce. That's when the girl is accused of stabbing her.

WASHINGTON (WDCW) — The killing of a 16-year-old girl from Maryland took place after she and her accused murderer fought over sweet and sour dipping sauce, a detective with the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) said.

Det. Brendan Jasper testified at the arraignment of the 16-year-old girl whom police arrested for the alleged murder of Naima Liggon.

Jasper said the teenagers met three other people in Oxon Hill, Maryland, then drove to D.C. to go to a party on Sunday. After leaving the party, the group headed to McDonald’s.

The three other people who were with the girls told police that after the group got back into the car, the unnamed 16-year-old girl got into a fight about sweet and sour dipping sauce with Liggon. Jasper said they got out of the car and that during the fight, the other girl stabbed Liggon in her abdomen and chest.

The three other people took Liggon to Howard University Hospital where she died. They told police that the 16-year-old girl accused of killing Liggon left the scene of the alleged stabbing on foot. Officers found her and said they found she had a black pocketknife.

Police said both girls were from Waldorf, Maryland.

Liggon, who was a student at Thomas Stone High School, died just before she was set to start school for the academic year.

“This is not the news a principal ever wants to share, let alone the day before we start a new school year,” said Principal Shanif Pearl in a letter to parents and staff.

The 16-year-old girl’s lawyer asked the judge to put the girl on a 24/7 curfew, rather than order her to be held. In the end, the judge said that the girl should be placed in a juvenile detention center.

The next hearing for the 16-year-old was set for Friday.