Football frenzy: See which NFL fans drink the most

(WJW) – No matter how good or bad your NFL team is, some fans have reputations for being big drinkers.
A new survey is shedding light on which fans drink the most.
Even though the Cleveland Browns have a reputation for being some of the rowdiest fans, they have some tough competition.
Here’s how the fans rank in drinks per game:
- Cincinnati Bengals – 5.2
- Baltimore Ravens – 4.7
- Buffalo Bills – 4.5
- Chicago Bears – 4.5
- Carolina Panthers – 4.4
- Denver Broncos – 4.4
- Los Angeles Chargers – 4.4
- Cleveland Browns – 4.3
- Los Angeles Rams – 4.3
- Detroit Lions – 4.1
- Atlanta Falcons – 3.9
- Houston Texans – 3.8
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3.8
- Dallas Cowboys – 3.7
- Green Bay Packers – 3.7
- Indianapolis Colts – 3.7
- New York Jets – 3.7
- Washington Football Team – 3.7
- Jacksonville Jaguars – 3.6
- Las Vegas Raiders – 3.6
- New Orleans Saints – 3.6
- Kansas City Chiefs – 3.5
- Pittsburgh Steelers – 3.5
- Arizona Cardinals – 3.4
- New York Giants – 3.4
- Philadelphia Eagles – 3.4
- Miami Dolphins – 3.3
- Seattle Seahawks – 3.3
- Minnesota Vikings – 3.2
- New England Patriots – 3.0
- Tennessee Titans – 3.0
- San Francisco 49ers – 2.6
