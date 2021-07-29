Football frenzy: See which NFL fans drink the most

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Antonio Callaway #11, Rashard Higgins #81 and Damion Ratley #18 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after a 21-17 win over the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

(WJW) – No matter how good or bad your NFL team is, some fans have reputations for being big drinkers.

A new survey is shedding light on which fans drink the most.

Even though the Cleveland Browns have a reputation for being some of the rowdiest fans, they have some tough competition.

CLEVELAND, OHIO – DECEMBER 08: Cleveland Browns fans look on as Andy Dalton #14 of the Cincinnati Bengals waits for a second half snap against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

BALTIMORE, MD – SEPTEMBER 29: Cleveland Browns fans celebrate after the Browns defeated the Baltimore Ravens 40-25 at M&T Bank Stadium on September 29, 2019 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 09: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his touchdown with fans during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – DECEMBER 09: Jarvis Landry #80 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his touchdown with fans during the second quarter against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 9, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Terrance Mitchell #39 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates his interception with fans during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cleveland Browns defeated the New York Jets 21-17 for their first win in 635 days. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND, OH – SEPTEMBER 20: Antonio Callaway #11, Rashard Higgins #81 and Damion Ratley #18 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate with fans after a 21-17 win over the New York Jets at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 20, 2018 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Here’s how the fans rank in drinks per game:

Cincinnati Bengals – 5.2 Baltimore Ravens – 4.7 Buffalo Bills – 4.5 Chicago Bears – 4.5 Carolina Panthers – 4.4 Denver Broncos – 4.4 Los Angeles Chargers – 4.4 Cleveland Browns – 4.3 Los Angeles Rams – 4.3 Detroit Lions – 4.1 Atlanta Falcons – 3.9 Houston Texans – 3.8 Tampa Bay Buccaneers – 3.8 Dallas Cowboys – 3.7 Green Bay Packers – 3.7 Indianapolis Colts – 3.7 New York Jets – 3.7 Washington Football Team – 3.7 Jacksonville Jaguars – 3.6 Las Vegas Raiders – 3.6 New Orleans Saints – 3.6 Kansas City Chiefs – 3.5 Pittsburgh Steelers – 3.5 Arizona Cardinals – 3.4 New York Giants – 3.4 Philadelphia Eagles – 3.4 Miami Dolphins – 3.3 Seattle Seahawks – 3.3 Minnesota Vikings – 3.2 New England Patriots – 3.0 Tennessee Titans – 3.0 San Francisco 49ers – 2.6

More on the NFL’s biggest pregamers here.