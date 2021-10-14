Former President Bill Clinton hospitalized in California

FILE – In this Jan. 27, 2021, file photo, former President Bill Clinton speaks during funeral services for Henry “Hank” Aaron, at Friendship Baptist Church in Atlanta. (Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves via AP, Pool, File)

(NEXSTAR) – Former President Bill Clinton was hospitalized in Southern California for a non-COVID related issue, spokesman Angel Urena said in a statement Thursday.

Clinton is dealing with an infection but is “on the mend” and “in good spirits” according to Urena.

He is currently undergoing treatment at the University of California Irvine Medical Center.

Urena added that Clinton “is incredibly thankful to the doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care.”

This story is breaking and will be updated.