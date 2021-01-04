KFC is not Kentucky’s favorite, according to new report

(WEHT) It’s right there in the name, Kentucky Fried Chicken, but according to TOP Data, a marketing and data firm, KFC comes in fourth in when it comes to fried chicken in the Bluegrass State.

TOP Data analyzed GPS and consumer spending data at the seven largest fried chicken chains to find out which one ranks as America’s favorite. KFC ranked first place in 14 states, but Kentucky wasn’t one of them.

Chick-fil-A was not the favorite in any state, but it has still seen an increase in spending of 23%, showing that their delivery service has proven popular during the pandemic.

Fast food spending is down overall by 23%, but fried chicken has fared the best, seeing only a 6% reduction, compared to other fast food categories during the pandemic.

Chicken ranked by state

Kentucky

Bojangles Zaxby’s Popeyes KFC Chick-fil-A

Indiana

Zaxby’s Church’s Chicken KFC Popeyes Chick-fil-A

Illinois

Raising Cane’s Church’s Chicken KFC Chick-fil-A Popeyes

This story was originally published on January 4, 2021

