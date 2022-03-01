WASHINGTON (WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) is issuing a public health alert for various ready-to-eat (RTE) meat products containing a Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulated seasoning mix. The seasoning mix has been recalled by PS Seasoning of Iron Ridge, Wis. due to concerns that the seasoning mix may contain undeclared wheat.

FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers are aware that these products should not be consumed. This situation is currently evolving which means additional products may be added. Please continue to check back for any possible updates.

The full list of products subject to the public health alert are available here. The products are from various establishments and bear establishment number “EST. 44972”, “EST. 46312”, or “EST. 44869” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The retail products from “EST. M-47484” do not bear a USDA mark of inspection. Some of the products were distributed nationwide.

The problem was discovered when the FSIS inspected establishments received notification from their seasoning supplier that the seasoning mix may contain undeclared wheat. The establishments then notified FSIS of the issue. FSIS and FDA are coordinating on this issue.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) MPHotline (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product.