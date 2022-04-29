WASHINGTON (WEHT) – Decatur, Ala. company Wayne Farms, LLC. is recalling approximately 30,285 pounds of a ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken breast fillet product that may be undercooked. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) made the announcement on April 29.

The RTE chicken breast fillet products were produced on March 1 and 21, 2022. The following products are subject to recall [view labels]:

9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” date 5/30/22.

9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” date 6/19/22.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 20214” on the case. These items were shipped to a distributor in Illinois and further distributed to restaurants.

The problem was discovered when the firm received a customer complaint that the RTE chicken product appeared to be undercooked.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in distributors’ or restaurant freezers or refrigerators. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts checks to verify companies notifying their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. The retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls when available.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Wayne Farms, LLC spokesman Frank Singleton at (678) 316-4237 or fes01@att.net.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at (888) 674-6854 or live chat via Ask USDA from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST Monday through Friday. Consumers can also browse food safety messages at Ask USDA or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov.

The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/ for consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry or egg product.