GE recalls slide-in and free-standing stoves

NATIONAL (WEHT) – GE Appliances, a Haier company, recalled to repair free-standing and slide-In ranges due to a tip-over hazard.

The ranges can tip over when a heavy object is placed on an open oven door and the anti-tip-over bracket is not secured to the wall or floor, posing a tip-over hazard and risk of burn injuries from hot food or liquids in cookware.

Consumers should contact GE Appliances to determine if their unit is part of the recall and to schedule a free in-home service call to inspect the recalled range’s anti-tip bracket and ensure it is securely installed in the floor or wall. Consumers can continue to use the recalled ranges but are cautioned not to place any objects on the open oven door until the range’s anti-tip bracket has been inspected and repaired, if necessary. Consumers should not return the recalled ranges to the place of purchase, as retailers are not prepared to take the units back. The firm is contacting all known purchasers directly.

No injuries nor incidents have been reported. About 132,000 of these stoves exist in the United states, in addition to about 12,960 in Canada. For more information, please visit this website.