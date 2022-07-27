If you and your family cannot get enough of corn dogs and deep fried decadence at your local state fair, you can get paid to take your love of fair season across state lines!

AmericInn by Wyndham is willing to pay one social media savvy family $15,000 to visit three Midwest state fairs this summer.

Interested families must either submit a short video (no longer than three minutes) or a 300-word minimum essay about why they should be picked as AmericInn’s State Fair Family.

The winning family will get seven nights worth of stays at AmericInn hotels across the Midwest, plus $10,000 in spending money for food and transportation, as well as a $5,000 cash prize.

AmericInn will let you choose which Midwest state fairs to attend, but the weeklong trip must take place between late August and early September.

The U.S. Census Bureau classifies the following 12 states as belonging in the Midwest: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.

These are the Midwest state fairs that would quality based on their dates:

Illinois: August 11 – August 21

Indiana: July 29 – August 21

Iowa: August 11 – August 21

Kansas: September 9 – September 18

Michigan: September 1 – September 5

Minnesota: August 25 – September 5

Missouri: August 11 – August 21

Nebraska: August 26 – September 5

South Dakota: September 1 – September 5

The winning family must have the ability to drive and have at least one member that is 21 years old.

They must also document their state fair adventures in real time on social media like TikTok and Instagram.

You can apply here. Applications will be accepted until August 3.