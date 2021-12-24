A gingerbread man and a Christmas tree give gifts to an unsuspecting neighborhood

ENGLAND (WEHT) – People in England received gifts this holiday, but in an odd manner.

People started finding candy in their driveways and their cars, but no one knew who was leaving it. However, the two gift-givers were caught on a home security camera.

One person was dressed as a Christmas tree, while the other was dressed as a gingerbread man. Some people found this discovery to be rather creepy. While neighbors say that the candy makes them happier, they are still wondering about who exactly was in those suits.