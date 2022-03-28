WORLD (WEHT) – The impact of Russia’s invasion is going worldwide. Experts now predict that food prices will skyrocket around the world, causing a global hunger crisis.

Both Russia and Ukraine account for almost 30 percent of worldwide wheat exports. In the U.S., prices on bread and other wheat items have jumped five percent. That’s the largest jump since 2008.

Theresa Sisung, Industry Relations Specialist-Michigan Farm Bureau, says, “We were already seeing those increase even before the war because of inflation, but we are anticipating we will see some prices increase.”

The higher prices won’t benefit farmers either because of increased business costs. Plus, sources indicate many wheat farmers are stopping production due to a surplus they can’t unload.