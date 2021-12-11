GoFundMe launches hub to help those affected by tornado outbreak

(WEHT) — Amid the severe weather that ravaged parts of the Midwest and South, GoFundMe say they mobilized their crisis response team and began monitoring the platform for fundraisers created for families and individuals affected.

As a result, the platform announced they created a centralized hub as a way for donors to identify fundraisers that have been verified by their Trust & Safety team.

The tornado relief efforts span across Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Arkansas. Even donors outside the impacted areas, such as Mission Viejo in California, have started fundraisers following the outbreak.

If you’d like to donate to a fundraiser in help of those in need, you can do so at gofundme.com.