(The Hill) – A Republican state senator is calling for a special session of the Georgia Legislature to investigate Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D), who charged former President Trump and others this week with attempting to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

State Sen. Colton Moore, who represents the northwest corner of Georgia, said Willis’s “political persecution” of Trump and her conduct following the indictment merits a thorough investigation.

“The Legislature has this great check and balance when it comes to controlling the purse. Ultimately, from what I’ve seen, I think she should completely be defunded of any state dollars. People in northwest Georgia and Georgians all over don’t want their tax dollars going to fund this type of political persecution,” Moore told The Hill.

“If it turns out that she’s doing some corrupt things, then absolutely impeach her,” he said.

Moore is pressing for a probe into Willis’s conduct due to poor conditions at Fulton County Jail, as investigated by the American Civil Liberties Union, and the drawn-out prosecution of rapper Young Thug.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.), whose congressional district overlaps with Moore’s, cheered on the special session effort.

“Great job Colton!” she said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “There must be something done to stop Biden’s political henchmen like Fani Willis!!”

A special legislative session would require an order from Gov. Brian Kemp (R) or three-fifths of both the House and Senate to agree.

FILE – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp delivers the State of the State address on the House floor of the state Capitol in Atlanta, Jan. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Alex Slitz, File)

Moore told The Hill that while he expects support from his colleagues, he has not yet heard from members of the House and Senate who agreed on the merits of the effort. He also encouraged Georgians to call on their state legislators to back the special session.

“I just encourage all Georgia citizens to stop talking and get to action. Call their legislators, encourage them to sign on to this special session and keep the momentum rolling,” he said. “Because conservative Georgians and all Georgians are very upset when you have a political persecution going on.”

Willis filed charges against Trump and 18 others this week, alleging that the former president headed an effort to change the outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia, a state in which President Biden secured the vote. Central to the investigation was a phone call Trump made to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R), during which Trump asked him to “find” enough votes to change the result.

The case also alleges Trump’s attorneys attempted to set up a slate of fake electoral college votes and lied to and misled state election officials and legislators. The filing also claimed that other Trump allies stole and broke into the voting machines used during the 2020 election in Georgia.

Trump was charged with racketeering, a count usually reserved for the heads of criminal enterprises. Co-defendants included Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani, John Eastman and Sidney Powell as well as former chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Former Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer was also charged in the fake electors scheme.

“Rather than abide by Georgia’s legal process for election challenges,” Willis said after the charges were announced, “the defendants engaged in a criminal, racketeering enterprise to overturn Georgia’s presidential election result.”

Moore called the charges “totally nonsense,” accusing Willis of persecuting Trump for protected speech.

Willis has asked for a trial to begin March 4, 2024, though the date will be decided by a judge. She said that she wants all 19 defendants to be tried together.

Trump faces three other criminal cases, all of which are expected to have trial dates early next year.

A New York state case over alleged falsified business records for hush money payments is scheduled for March 25. The federal trial into allegations he mishandled classified documents is slated for May 20 in Florida.

The most recent federal indictment, over similar allegations that Trump attempted to overturn the 2020 election, does not have a trial date scheduled. Special counsel Jack Smith requested a Jan. 2 start.

The Hill has reached out to Kemp for comment.