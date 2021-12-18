Grateful citizens lay out wreaths across America

ARLINGTON, Va (WEHT) – On December 18 there were 3,136 participating locations across the country for Wreaths Across America Day.

Soldiers were remembered as each name was said aloud and honored as over 525 truckloads of wreaths were delivered, which represented 390 different carriers, and over two million volunteers, a third of whom were children, helped placed more than 2.4 million veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen soldiers across the country.

At Arlington National Cemetery 66 tractor trailers delivered over 250,000 veterans’ wreaths that were placed by nearly 38,000 volunteers. This was the thirtieth year that veterans’ wreaths have been placed there, a tradition started by Maine wreathmaker Morrill Worcester in 1992 as a gift of thanks. Worcester also founded the program Wreaths Across America. “When I brought down those 5,000 wreaths that first year, I just thought it was a way for me to say thank you, for what we have in this Country,” Worcester said. “I could have never imagined it would strike a chord like it has and make such an impact. Me and my family continued to be humbled by the support this program receives across the country.”

Next year’s National Wreaths Across America Day will be held on December 17, 2022. For more information, please visit this website.