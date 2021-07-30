Greater Omaha Packing recalls raw beef products due to E. coli contamination

(WEHT) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced that Greater Omaha Packing is recalling approximately 295,236 pounds of raw beef products intended for non-intact use that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 960A” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed to further processors in Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota and Nebraska.

The following products are part of the recall:

Beef Choice Angus BNLS Shank (Code: 80104)

Beef Cab Boneless chuck (Code: 80128)

Beef Choice Angus Sirloin Round Knuckle Peeled (Code: 80133)

Beef Choice Angus 1/4″ Chuck Clod (Code: 80144)

Beef Choice Angus Chuck Clod (Code: 80145)

Beef Cab Bottom Round (Code: 80173)

Beef Cab 75 Trim (Code: 80175)

Beef Trim (Code: 80176)

Beef Boneless Chuck CLV (Code: 80226)

Beef Boneless Navel CLV (Code: 80235)

Beef Choice Angus Chuck Trim (Code: 80236)

Beef Cab Boneless Brisket (Code: 80263)

Beef Choice Chuck Trim (Code: 80269)

Beef Choice Boneless Shank (Code: 80270)

Beef Boneless Shank (Code: 80271)

Beef 50 Trim (Code: 80272)

Beef Choice 50 Trim (Code: 80273)

Beef Choice Angus 75 Trim (Code: 80275)

Beef 85 Trim (Code: 80311)

Beef Cab Chuck Trim (Code: 80326)

Beef Cab Boneless Shank (Code: 80328)

Beef Choice Angus Shuck 65 Trim (Code: 80372)

Beef Cab Chuck 65 Trim Beef Cab Chuck 65 Trim (Code: 80374)

Beef Choice 75 Trim (Code: 80375)

Beef Round Sirloin Knuckle Peeled (Code: 80379)

Beef Chuck Boneless Chuck Pectoral (Denuded) (Code: 80416)

Beef Rib Cap Meat (Code: 80429)

Beef Cab Rib Cap Meat (Code: 80430)

Beef Choice Rib Cap Meat (Code: 80431)

Beef 75 Trim (Code: 80475)

Beef Prime Chuck Trim (Code: 80516)

Beef Cab Chuck Clod (Code: 80527)

Beef VA GO1881 BNLS Chuck (Code: 80626)

Beef Choice Angus 50 Trim (Code: 80627)

Beef Cab 50 Trim (Code: 80628)

Beef Select Angus Chuck Trim (Code: 80826)

Beef ONA Choice Angus Chuck Trim (Code: 80827)

Beef Cab Chuck Trim (Code: 80828)

E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure.

The problem was discovered when FSIS collected a routine product sample that confirmed positive for the presence of E. coli O157:H7. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

More information about the recall can be found here.